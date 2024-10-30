Tired of Your Phone? Start Reading!

Lifestyle
Some have lost their reading habit, others want to develop one. Mobiles being our close friends has made it a bit difficult. But it's okay.
To develop a reading habit, just pay attention to a few things. Then reading will stay with you.
The book we choose is important. Initially, choose a book that flows smoothly and keeps us engaged.
Decide whether you want fiction or non-fiction based on your interests.
Choose the same time each day to read. Decide to read for this many hours/this many pages in the morning or evening.
Start reading with the promise that no matter what happens, you won't pick up your phone or scroll.
Choose a place that is suitable for reading and where you won't be disturbed too much.
Preparing short notes about the book you read will encourage you to read it again and again.