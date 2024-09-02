How to make thick cream from Milk?

Lifestyle
Everyone wants more cream in their milk, but it doesn't always happen. Some blame adulterated milk, but it's often due to small mistakes.
People make small mistakes while boiling milk that prevent thick cream formation. Here are some tips to avoid them.
To get more cream, boil the milk well. For a thick layer, boil for 8-10 minutes.
Many turn off the stove immediately after the milk boils. Don't do that. Simmer it for 8 minutes after boiling for more cream.
After taking the milk off the heat, cover it with a slightly loose lid to allow steam to escape. This helps in getting more cream.
Some refrigerate hot milk for cream, which is wrong. Let it cool down before refrigerating for better cream formation.
Once the cream forms, remove it. Reheating it with milk can cause it to curdle.