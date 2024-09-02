Lifestyle

How to make thick cream from Milk?

Image credits: freepik

Cream

Everyone wants more cream in their milk, but it doesn't always happen. Some blame adulterated milk, but it's often due to small mistakes.

Cream formation

People make small mistakes while boiling milk that prevent thick cream formation. Here are some tips to avoid them.

Tricks

To get more cream, boil the milk well. For a thick layer, boil for 8-10 minutes.

Don't turn off stove

Many turn off the stove immediately after the milk boils. Don't do that. Simmer it for 8 minutes after boiling for more cream.

Cool the Milk

After taking the milk off the heat, cover it with a slightly loose lid to allow steam to escape. This helps in getting more cream.

Refrigerate the Milk

Some refrigerate hot milk for cream, which is wrong. Let it cool down before refrigerating for better cream formation.

Collecting cream

Once the cream forms, remove it. Reheating it with milk can cause it to curdle.

