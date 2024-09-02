Lifestyle

How to identify Fake Garlic?

Real Garlic appearance

The shape of real garlic is natural. Its layer is slightly thin. It has hair-like roots at the end.

Fake Garlic appearance

The shape of fake garlic is the same. Its folds look smooth. There may also be no root part at the top.

Identify by smell

Real garlic has a strong, pungent smell, while fake garlic has a low, almost no smell.

Identify by Taste

When real garlic is cut, its taste is intense, while the taste of fake garlic is less intense.

Identify by Weight

Real garlic is heavy, while fake garlic may feel light. That's why you buy heavy garlic in the market.

Identify by Texture

Real garlic feels firm and hard to the touch, while fake garlic may feel soft and spongy.

Identify with Water

When you submerge real garlic in water, it sinks, while fake garlic floats on the water because it is light and soft.

