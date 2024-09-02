How to identify Fake Garlic?

Lifestyle
The shape of real garlic is natural. Its layer is slightly thin. It has hair-like roots at the end.
The shape of fake garlic is the same. Its folds look smooth. There may also be no root part at the top.
Real garlic has a strong, pungent smell, while fake garlic has a low, almost no smell.
When real garlic is cut, its taste is intense, while the taste of fake garlic is less intense.
Real garlic is heavy, while fake garlic may feel light. That's why you buy heavy garlic in the market.
Real garlic feels firm and hard to the touch, while fake garlic may feel soft and spongy.
When you submerge real garlic in water, it sinks, while fake garlic floats on the water because it is light and soft.