6 Temple jewellery necklaces to try this Karva Chauth

Temple jewellery is a bit different from simple gold jewellery. It uses dull gold and features intricate work, often depicting deities or temples.
Pair this double-layered temple jewellery necklace with a heavy outfit for Karva Chauth. It features a short neckpiece with a long Rani Haar and small earrings.
A long temple jewelry necklace adds a royal touch and pairs well with a lehenga, saree, or Anarkali. It features a brooch-style design at the bottom and a string of pearls above.
Choker sets in temple jewellery also look stylish. You can wear this type of finely beaded choker set. It has a large brooch in the middle and strings of pearls below.
For your first Karva Chauth after marriage, make your look special with a dull gold temple jewelry double-layered necklace paired with a red saree or lehenga.
If you want a very sober and elegant look, you can wear this type of temple jewellery pendant with a thin string of pearls. Pair it with small earrings.
If you want to wear heavy earrings with a simple temple jewellery choker set, then wear this type of double-layered earrings, which has pearl drops below.