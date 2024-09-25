Protein-packed nuts: Top 7 varieties to boost your intake

Health
Protein plays a crucial role in various bodily functions, including muscle growth, energy production, and immune support. Discover the top protein-rich nuts.
100 grams of almonds contain 21.2 grams of protein. Almonds are also rich in fiber, vitamins, healthy fats, and magnesium.
100 grams of pistachios contain 20.6 grams of protein. Pistachios are also packed with vitamins A, B6, K, C, E, calcium, iron, zinc, fiber, and healthy fats.
Peanuts are a powerhouse of protein. 100 grams of peanuts contain 25.8 grams of protein.
100 grams of cashews contain 18.2 grams of protein. They are also rich in magnesium, potassium, iron, and zinc.
100 grams of walnuts contain 15.2 grams of protein. Walnuts are rich in vitamins, minerals, healthy fats, fiber, and omega-3 fatty acids.
100 grams of Brazil nuts contain 14.3 grams of protein. They are also a good source of selenium and other antioxidants.
Consult a healthcare professional or nutritionist before making any dietary changes.