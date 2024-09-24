Karwa Chauth 2024: 5 stunning nail art designs for the festival

Lifestyle
Along with sarees and jewelry, nail art is also essential to look beautiful on Karwa Chauth. From matte finish to stone work, get the perfect look with these 5 designs
This matte finish design of nail art is very unique, you can get it done to enhance the beauty of your hands for Karwa Chauth
It is better to get simple nail polish done in nail art, you can get butterfly nail art design done on your nails
This nail art design is very beautiful, you can get stone work done on the ring finger and design on the middle finger, this is also a great design for Karwa Chauth
This nail art design is amazing, you can do this simple and beautiful design at home instead of outside
In nail art, you can get simple nail polish done on some nails, while on some you can enhance the beauty of your hands by applying stone and matte nail polish