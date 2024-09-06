Lifestyle

How to choose the ideal eyebrow shape for your face?

Image credits: freepik

Eyebrows

Whether you prefer shaping or not, finding the right eyebrow shape for your face can enhance your overall look.
 

Image credits: instagram

Heart-Shaped Face

Rounded eyebrows balance the width of the forehead and chin, providing a softer, more balanced appearance.
 

Image credits: instagram

Diamond-Shaped Face

Long, well-defined eyebrows help elongate the face and enhance the natural angles of a diamond-shaped face.


 

Image credits: instagram

Oval Face

Simple, straight eyebrows suit an oval face, complementing its naturally balanced proportions without adding extra curves.

Image credits: instagram

Long Face

For a long face, choose slightly arched eyebrows to add horizontal balance and minimize the length of the face.

Image credits: instagram

Round Face

Wavy, high-arched eyebrows help to elongate and define a round face, creating a more structured and vibrant look.

Image credits: instagram
Find Next One