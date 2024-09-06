How to choose the ideal eyebrow shape for your face?

Lifestyle
Whether you prefer shaping or not, finding the right eyebrow shape for your face can enhance your overall look.
Rounded eyebrows balance the width of the forehead and chin, providing a softer, more balanced appearance.
Long, well-defined eyebrows help elongate the face and enhance the natural angles of a diamond-shaped face.
Simple, straight eyebrows suit an oval face, complementing its naturally balanced proportions without adding extra curves.
For a long face, choose slightly arched eyebrows to add horizontal balance and minimize the length of the face.
Wavy, high-arched eyebrows help to elongate and define a round face, creating a more structured and vibrant look.