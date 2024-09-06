Lifestyle
For a sober look at the office, you can copy this saree by Tina Dabi. The grey color cotton silk saree gives a classic look.
Pink color saree enhances your beauty. You can recreate this saree design like Tina to go to the office.
The white color saree has blue and golden zari work which looks very beautiful. You can also wear this type of saree to the workplace.
Tina's sister Ria is an IAS. Her office outfits are also motivating. Her pink tissue silk saree and full-sleeved top are lovely.
The floral print chiffon saree gives you a traditional look as well as keeps you comfortable. This type of saree is very lightweight.
Riya Dabi is looking very beautiful in a mehndi colored silk saree. This saree look of hers is also perfect for going to the office.
IAS Tina Dabi is mostly seen in blue cotton suits at her workplace. You can wear this type of suit to the office for a comfortable and stylish look.
Office going girl should keep minimal makeup. Simple saree-suit should be chosen. Small earrings enhance the look. Hair can be kept open or tied.