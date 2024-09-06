Food
Drinking water is essential for everyone, but did you know that the way you drink water also affects your health? Know the right way.
Know the harms of drinking from plastic bottles, glugging water, and while standing. Adopt the right ways to drink water and change these 3 habits for a healthier life.
Stop using plastic bottles to drink water. Plastic bottles release microplastics when exposed to sunlight, which can harm your health.
If you drink water quickly, it is not good for your health. Drinking water quickly can cause impurities to accumulate in the kidneys. Always drink water slowly.
Always drink water while sitting. Drinking water while standing does not allow water to reach the lower part of your stomach properly and also puts pressure on the kidneys.
Drinking water the right way can improve your health. Improve the habits mentioned above and improve your health.