From piles treatment to cleaning: 6 uses of coconut husk

Do you also throw away the coconut husk?

While using coconut, people use its water and white part, but they remove the coconut shell and its husk and throw it away, whereas it can be very useful.

Beneficial in the treatment of piles

Roast coconut husks and make its powder. Mix it in one spoon of water and consume it every morning, it reduces piles.

Use as manure

Coconut husks act as an excellent fertilizer. You can put coconut husks in your plants like this, it creates natural fertilizer.

Heal injury and swelling

Mixing turmeric in coconut husk and applying it on the injury heals it quickly. Applying it on swelling or redness also reduces swelling.

Use in cleaning utensils

If you want to clean your household utensils naturally, then make a bunch of coconut husks and use it to wash dishes.

Use it to catch fire

While cooking food in the stove, you can use coconut husks while lighting the wood, this makes the husks catch fire quickly.

