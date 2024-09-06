From piles treatment to cleaning: 6 uses of coconut husk

Lifestyle
While using coconut, people use its water and white part, but they remove the coconut shell and its husk and throw it away, whereas it can be very useful.
Roast coconut husks and make its powder. Mix it in one spoon of water and consume it every morning, it reduces piles.
Coconut husks act as an excellent fertilizer. You can put coconut husks in your plants like this, it creates natural fertilizer.
Mixing turmeric in coconut husk and applying it on the injury heals it quickly. Applying it on swelling or redness also reduces swelling.
If you want to clean your household utensils naturally, then make a bunch of coconut husks and use it to wash dishes.
While cooking food in the stove, you can use coconut husks while lighting the wood, this makes the husks catch fire quickly.