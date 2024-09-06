Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 5 offerings to AVOID during Ganesh Puja

Lifestyle
Ganesh Chaturthi is on Saturday, 7 September. On this day, do not forget to offer some things in the worship of Shri Ganesh, as well as keep in mind some other things
Tulsi leaves are prohibited in the worship of Shri Ganesh. The story related to this is also found in religious texts
According to scholars, Ketki flowers should not be offered even in the worship of Lord Shri Ganesh. By doing this, auspicious results related to worship are not obtained
Black colored things like flowers, clothes, fruits, offerings etc. should not be offered in the worship of Lord Shri Ganesh. These things are considered inauspicious
Rice is definitely used in the worship of Lord Shri Ganesh, but keep in mind that this rice should not be broken. Offer only whole rice
Do not forget to offer impurely made bhog to Lord Shri Ganesh. Impurely means without taking bath or without washing hands
According to scholars, while worshiping Lord Ganesha, you must offer him something or the other. It is not considered auspicious to worship Shri Ganesh empty handed
The devotees of Lord Shri Ganesh should keep in mind that he does not like dishonest and lying people at all. He does not accept their worship
Those who disrespect their parents. Lord Shri Ganesh does not accept the worship of those people also. The devotees of Shri Ganesh should especially keep this in mind