Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 5 offerings to AVOID during Ganesh Puja

What things should not be offered to Shri Ganesh?

Ganesh Chaturthi is on Saturday, 7 September. On this day, do not forget to offer some things in the worship of Shri Ganesh, as well as keep in mind some other things

Do not offer Tulsi leaves

Tulsi leaves are prohibited in the worship of Shri Ganesh. The story related to this is also found in religious texts

Do not offer Ketki flowers

According to scholars, Ketki flowers should not be offered even in the worship of Lord Shri Ganesh. By doing this, auspicious results related to worship are not obtained

Do not offer black colored items

Black colored things like flowers, clothes, fruits, offerings etc. should not be offered in the worship of Lord Shri Ganesh. These things are considered inauspicious

Do not offer broken rice

Rice is definitely used in the worship of Lord Shri Ganesh, but keep in mind that this rice should not be broken. Offer only whole rice

Do not apply such enjoyment

Do not forget to offer impurely made bhog to Lord Shri Ganesh. Impurely means without taking bath or without washing hands

Do not worship empty handed

According to scholars, while worshiping Lord Ganesha, you must offer him something or the other. It is not considered auspicious to worship Shri Ganesh empty handed

Do not lie, do not cheat anyone

The devotees of Lord Shri Ganesh should keep in mind that he does not like dishonest and lying people at all. He does not accept their worship

Do not disrespect parents

Those who disrespect their parents. Lord Shri Ganesh does not accept the worship of those people also. The devotees of Shri Ganesh should especially keep this in mind

