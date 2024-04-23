Lifestyle

Gold price on April 23: Here's how much 22, 24 carat costs

Gold price in Mumbai

The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at Rs 67,540, while the equivalent amount of 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 73,680.

Gold price in Delhi

The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi is approximately Rs 67,690, while the rate for 10 grams of 24-carat gold stands at roughly Rs 73,830.

Gold price in Chennai

The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Chennai is Rs 68,440, while the rate for 10 grams of 24-carat gold stands at roughly Rs 74,660.

Gold price in Kolkata

The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Kolkata is approximately Rs 67,540, while the rate for 10 grams of 24-carat gold stands at roughly Rs 73,680.

Gold price in Bengaluru

The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Kolkata is approximately Rs 67,540, while the rate for 10 grams of 24-carat gold stands at roughly Rs 73,680.

