Gold price on April 23: Here's how much 22, 24 carat costs

The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at Rs 67,540, while the equivalent amount of 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 73,680.
The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi is approximately Rs 67,690, while the rate for 10 grams of 24-carat gold stands at roughly Rs 73,830.
The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Chennai is Rs 68,440, while the rate for 10 grams of 24-carat gold stands at roughly Rs 74,660.
The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Kolkata is approximately Rs 67,540, while the rate for 10 grams of 24-carat gold stands at roughly Rs 73,680.