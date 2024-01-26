Banff National Park to Lapland: 7 best Winter scenes around the World

Lifestyle
Explore winter's magic! From Canada's snow-kissed Rockies to Japan's enchanting Shirakawa-go, embark on a journey through the world's most captivating winter scenes
The snow-covered landscapes of Banff, with its pristine lakes and majestic mountains, create a winter wonderland. Lake Louise, in particular, is stunning when frozen
In winter, Lapland offers a magical spectacle with the Northern Lights dancing across the night sky
Nestled between snow-covered mountains and the frozen Hallstätter See, the picturesque village of Hallstatt becomes a fairytale-like destination in winter
Winter transforms Yellowstone into a serene and otherworldly destination. Geysers, hot springs, and wildlife make it amazing
The traditional thatched-roof houses of Shirakawa-go, a UNESCO World Heritage site, are even more picturesque when covered in snow
The Swiss Alps are a classic winter destination, offering not only world-class skiing but also stunning alpine villages blanketed in snow
While often associated with its terraces of mineral-rich hot springs, Pamukkale takes on a different beauty in winter