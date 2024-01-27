7 Friendliest and cutest dog breeds

Lifestyle
Here are a few more friendly and cute dog breeds
These little, loving dogs are nice and kind. Social and friendly, they get along with children and other pets and are called "love sponges"
Dachshunds, often called "wiener dogs," are known for their playful and affectionate personality. Despite their small size, they are confident and make loyal companions.
Cocker Spaniels are kind and gentle. They are loving with family, children, and other pets. The smooth coat and expressive eyes make them charming.
They are known for their affectionate behavior and often form strong bonds with their owners. Shih Tzus are adaptable and can thrive in various living situations.
Boxers are known for their boundless energy and affectionate nature. They are often called "clownish" due to their playful behaviour.
French Bulldogs are affable and laid-back. They're loving and social. They are lovely and attractive with their bat-like ears and little stature.
Beagles are loyal, interested, and friendly. They smell well and get along with kids and pets. Their small stature and friendliness make them great family dogs.