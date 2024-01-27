Lifestyle
Money plants are commonly used for various purposes at home, from following Vaastu principles to enhancing the overall aesthetics. Here are some popular varieties:
Its leaves are silver-green in color, with a velvety texture that feels soft to the touch.
Resembles golden pothos but with smaller white leaves.
Features green, oval-shaped leaves. Ideal for placing on bookshelves due to its smaller size.
One of the most popular money plants. Thrives in low light conditions. Its leaves are heart-shaped and yellow or golden in colour
This money plant is perfect for office and bedroom. Whose leaves are bright green and almost fluorescent in color.
Slower growing compared to other varieties. Its leaves are green and white, adding an elegant touch.