Holstein Cows: Know milk produced each day, origin, characteristics

Lifestyle
India has the largest cow population globally, exceeding 300 million. The country is the number one milk producer, contributing 24% of global production
The United States is the second largest milk producer after India, followed by China, Pakistan, and Brazil
As per 2022 data, India produced 213,779,230 tons, the US 102,747,320 tons, Pakistan 62,557,950 tons, and China 39,914,930 tons of cow milk
Over 264 million dairy cows globally produce 600 million tons of milk annually. The average milk production per cow is about 2,200 liters
The Holstein breed produces the most milk, yielding 90 to 100 liters at a time. They are prominent in the US
Holsteins, originating from the Netherlands, are top milk producers, yielding 33,000 liters annually. They contribute 90% of US milk production
India has 37 cow breeds. Sahiwal, Gir, Red Sindhi, Tharparkar, and Rathi are the highest milk producers. Pakistan has Sahiwal, Cholistani, Red Sindhi, and Achai breeds
Isha Ambani's Jewelry collection; Check diamond, emerald necklace
Christmas 2024: 5 Quick and easy Christmas cakes in just 10 minutes
Why do Hindus avoid meat on Tuesdays? Beliefs and traditions EXPLAINED
Chanakya Niti’s guide to success: 10 opportunities you must not miss