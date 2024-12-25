Lifestyle

Holstein Cows: Know milk produced each day, origin, characteristics

Where are the most cows in the world?

India has the largest cow population globally, exceeding 300 million. The country is the number one milk producer, contributing 24% of global production

Second largest milk producer after India

The United States is the second largest milk producer after India, followed by China, Pakistan, and Brazil

Milk production by country

As per 2022 data, India produced 213,779,230 tons, the US 102,747,320 tons, Pakistan 62,557,950 tons, and China 39,914,930 tons of cow milk

Global milk production from cows

Over 264 million dairy cows globally produce 600 million tons of milk annually. The average milk production per cow is about 2,200 liters

Highest milk-producing cow breed

The Holstein breed produces the most milk, yielding 90 to 100 liters at a time. They are prominent in the US

Holstein cow milk production

Holsteins, originating from the Netherlands, are top milk producers, yielding 33,000 liters annually. They contribute 90% of US milk production

Highest milk-producing cows in India

India has 37 cow breeds. Sahiwal, Gir, Red Sindhi, Tharparkar, and Rathi are the highest milk producers. Pakistan has Sahiwal, Cholistani, Red Sindhi, and Achai breeds

