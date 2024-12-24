Lifestyle

Christmas 2024: 5 Quick and easy Christmas cakes in just 10 minutes

Christmas Cake Recipe

Cake is in high demand during Christmas. With many fake cakes in the market, try these 5 easy 10-15 minute cake recipes.

Biscuit Cake Recipe

Making biscuit cake is simple. Take any chocolate biscuit like Parle-G or Oreo, along with some baking powder.

How to Make Biscuit Cake

Crush biscuits into powder. Add milk and baking soda. Microwave the batter for 5 minutes. Garnish and serve.

Mug Cake Recipe

Mug cakes are loved by all. Mix flour, cocoa powder, sugar, milk, baking powder, and vanilla essence.

How to Make Mug Cake

Pour batter into a mug. Microwave for two minutes. Garnish with cream or dry fruits and serve.

Bread Cake Recipe

Soak bread slices in milk for 2 minutes. Cook cocoa powder and sugar in a pan for 5 minutes. Cool and serve.

Instant Chocolate Cake

Mix cocoa powder, condensed milk, flour, and baking powder. Bake in a microwave or pressure cooker for 10-15 minutes.

Easy Fruit Cake Recipe

Mix fruit jam and milk. Add flour and baking powder. Bake the batter in a pan for 7-8 minutes. Garnish with chocolate.

Why do Hindus avoid meat on Tuesdays? Beliefs and traditions EXPLAINED

Chanakya Niti’s guide to success: 10 opportunities you must not miss

(PHOTOS) Deepika Padukone inspired 8 salwar suit designs

Katrina Kaif inspired saree designs for cultural look; Check photos