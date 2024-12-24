Christmas 2024: 5 Quick and easy Christmas cakes in just 10 minutes

Lifestyle
Cake is in high demand during Christmas. With many fake cakes in the market, try these 5 easy 10-15 minute cake recipes.
Making biscuit cake is simple. Take any chocolate biscuit like Parle-G or Oreo, along with some baking powder.
Crush biscuits into powder. Add milk and baking soda. Microwave the batter for 5 minutes. Garnish and serve.
Mug cakes are loved by all. Mix flour, cocoa powder, sugar, milk, baking powder, and vanilla essence.
Pour batter into a mug. Microwave for two minutes. Garnish with cream or dry fruits and serve.
Soak bread slices in milk for 2 minutes. Cook cocoa powder and sugar in a pan for 5 minutes. Cool and serve.
Mix cocoa powder, condensed milk, flour, and baking powder. Bake in a microwave or pressure cooker for 10-15 minutes.
Mix fruit jam and milk. Add flour and baking powder. Bake the batter in a pan for 7-8 minutes. Garnish with chocolate.
