Pongal 2025: 6 easy, gorgeous rangoli designs and kolam ideas

Lifestyle
You can create rangoli with colorful flowers along with colored powders.
Draw this colorful rangoli on the floor of your house.
This woman rangoli symbolizes celebration and freedom.
A mango-shaped rangoli with a Pongal pot makes it unique.
Easily draw this simple Pongal pot for the festival.
This rangoli with a cow, Pongal pot, sugarcane, and gopuram represents Mattu Pongal.
KGF Star Yash fitness secrets diet and workout routine at 39 revealed
Sagarika Ghatge’s 6 iconic saree styles for a majestic look
(PHOTOS) Nussrat Jahan inspired 8 saree designs for a modern look
Sania Mirza to Maria Sharapova-5 Most Beautiful Female Tennis Players