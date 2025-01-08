Lifestyle

Pongal 2025: 6 easy, gorgeous rangoli designs and kolam ideas

Image credits: pinterest

1. Pongal Kolams

You can create rangoli with colorful flowers along with colored powders.

Image credits: social media

2. Beautiful Rangoli Design

Draw this colorful rangoli on the floor of your house.

Image credits: pinterest

3. Dancing Woman Rangoli

This woman rangoli symbolizes celebration and freedom.

Image credits: Intagram

4. Pongal Pot Rangoli

A mango-shaped rangoli with a Pongal pot makes it unique.

Image credits: social media

5. Simple Pongal Pot Design

Easily draw this simple Pongal pot for the festival.

Image credits: social media

6. Mattu Pongal Rangoli

This rangoli with a cow, Pongal pot, sugarcane, and gopuram represents Mattu Pongal.

Image credits: social media

