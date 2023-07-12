Lifestyle

Himachal Pradesh: 7 Himachali cuisine you should try

Himachal Pradesh, a beautiful state in northern India, offers a delightful culinary experience. Here are seven popular Himachali dishes that you should try.
 

Image credits: YouTube Stills

Tudkiya Bhath

Himachali pulao. Rice is cooked in mustard oil and spiced. Lentils, potatoes, and veggies make the dish healthy and tasty.

Image credits: YouTube Stills

Madra

Soaked and boiled chickpeas or kidney beans in a yoghurt-based sauce make Madra a creamy and delicious meal. Its distinctive flavour comes from cardamom, cinnamon, and cloves.

Image credits: YouTube Stills

Chha Gosht

Marinated lamb or mutton in a spicy yogurt-based sauce is a traditional Himachali meal. Steamed rice or roti complements the delicate, luscious meat.

Image credits: YouTube Stills

Sidu

Wheat-flour steamed bread. Poppy seeds, walnuts, or local greens fill it. Himachal Pradesh loves sidu with ghee or mutton curry for breakfast or snack.

Image credits: YouTube Stills

Babru (Kachori)

Deep-fried bread packed with spicy lentils. It is a typical Himachal Pradesh street snack eaten with chutney or curry. Babru is a satisfying snack.

Image credits: YouTube Stills

Dham

Himachal Pradesh's traditional celebration feast is dham. Rice, lentils, curries, and sweets are made distinctly using local ingredients.

Image credits: YouTube Stills

Aktori

Himachali buckwheat pancake. Mashed potatoes, green chilies, and spices are typically used. Regional snacks and breakfasts include aktori.

Image credits: YouTube Stills
