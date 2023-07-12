Himachal Pradesh: 7 Himachali cuisine you should try

Lifestyle
Himachal Pradesh, a beautiful state in northern India, offers a delightful culinary experience. Here are seven popular Himachali dishes that you should try.
Himachali pulao. Rice is cooked in mustard oil and spiced. Lentils, potatoes, and veggies make the dish healthy and tasty.
Soaked and boiled chickpeas or kidney beans in a yoghurt-based sauce make Madra a creamy and delicious meal. Its distinctive flavour comes from cardamom, cinnamon, and cloves.
Marinated lamb or mutton in a spicy yogurt-based sauce is a traditional Himachali meal. Steamed rice or roti complements the delicate, luscious meat.
Wheat-flour steamed bread. Poppy seeds, walnuts, or local greens fill it. Himachal Pradesh loves sidu with ghee or mutton curry for breakfast or snack.
Deep-fried bread packed with spicy lentils. It is a typical Himachal Pradesh street snack eaten with chutney or curry. Babru is a satisfying snack.
Himachal Pradesh's traditional celebration feast is dham. Rice, lentils, curries, and sweets are made distinctly using local ingredients.
Himachali buckwheat pancake. Mashed potatoes, green chilies, and spices are typically used. Regional snacks and breakfasts include aktori.