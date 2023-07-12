Lifestyle

5 mistakes that can make your home feel cramped

Clutter and Lack of Storage

Too many decorative items, excessive furniture, and scattered belongings can overwhelm the visual senses. Invest in smart storage solutions.

Insufficient Lighting

Natural light is the best option to open up a room, so avoid blocking windows with heavy curtains or furniture.

Neglecting Vertical Space

Incorporate floor-to-ceiling shelves or tall furniture pieces to draw the eye upward, creating an illusion of height and openness.

Poor Furniture Placement

Placing furniture haphazardly can create a cluttered. Instead, consider arranging furniture away from walls, creating pathways and allowing the eye to travel freely.

Dark and Heavy Color Schemes

Using dark colors on walls, floors, and furniture can absorb light and make a room feel smaller. Opt for lighter and neutral colors that reflect light.

