Too many decorative items, excessive furniture, and scattered belongings can overwhelm the visual senses. Invest in smart storage solutions.
Natural light is the best option to open up a room, so avoid blocking windows with heavy curtains or furniture.
Incorporate floor-to-ceiling shelves or tall furniture pieces to draw the eye upward, creating an illusion of height and openness.
Placing furniture haphazardly can create a cluttered. Instead, consider arranging furniture away from walls, creating pathways and allowing the eye to travel freely.
Using dark colors on walls, floors, and furniture can absorb light and make a room feel smaller. Opt for lighter and neutral colors that reflect light.