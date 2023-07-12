Golden Retriever to Labrador-7 dog breeds who are stressbusters

Lifestyle
Interacting with dogs can indeed be a great stress-reliever. While individual preferences may vary, here are seven dog breeds known for their calming and stress-busting qualities.
Bichons are small, cheerful dogs with a hypoallergenic coat. They are known for their playful and sociable nature, making them great companions for stress relief.
Despite their large size, Newfoundlands are known for their calm and gentle temperament. They are often described as "gentle giants" and can provide a soothing presence.
Labs are friendly, affectionate, and energetic dogs. Their playful nature and willingness to please make them excellent companions for stress relief.
Pugs are small, charming dogs known for their loving and playful nature. Their faces and comical behaviour can bring a smile to your face and help alleviate stress.
Similar to Labradors, Golden Retrievers are friendly, loyal, and patient. Their calm and caring nature makes them great for emotional support and stress reduction.
Shih Tzus are known for their friendly and affectionate nature. They thrive on human companionship and can provide comfort and relaxation during stressful times.
These small, gentle dogs are known for their affectionate and calm demeanor. They love to cuddle and are often described as excellent therapy dogs.