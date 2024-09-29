High Cholesterol! Don't ignore these symptoms

Lifestyle
This article discusses the warning signs of high cholesterol
High cholesterol can lead to various heart complications and deteriorate overall health
Chest pain is a major symptom of high cholesterol. Narrowed blood vessels or blocked arteries increase the risk of heart attack
Reduced blood flow to the heart due to narrowed arteries causes shortness of breath
Experiencing numbness in the legs and feet can be a sign of high cholesterol
High cholesterol levels can cause yellowing around the eyes
Reduced blood flow due to narrowed arteries can cause fatigue or weakness
Some people with high cholesterol may develop yellowish patches or bumps on their skin