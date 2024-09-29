Lifestyle

High Cholesterol! Don't ignore these symptoms

This article discusses the warning signs of high cholesterol

High Cholesterol Troubling You?

High cholesterol can lead to various heart complications and deteriorate overall health

Chest Pain

Chest pain is a major symptom of high cholesterol. Narrowed blood vessels or blocked arteries increase the risk of heart attack

Shortness of Breath

Reduced blood flow to the heart due to narrowed arteries causes shortness of breath

Leg Pain

Experiencing numbness in the legs and feet can be a sign of high cholesterol

Yellowing Around the Eyes

High cholesterol levels can cause yellowing around the eyes

Excessive Fatigue

Reduced blood flow due to narrowed arteries can cause fatigue or weakness

Skin Changes

Some people with high cholesterol may develop yellowish patches or bumps on their skin

