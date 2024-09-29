Lifestyle

This country has made it mandatory by law to laugh once a day!

Laughter is said to be good for health and longevity. But is there a place where it is mandatory to laugh at least once a day? Yes, there is.
 

Yamagata

This rule applies to the residents of Yamagata Prefecture in Japan. An ordinance has been passed there directing citizens to laugh at least once a day.

Ordinance

The local government in northern Yamagata Prefecture passed this ordinance last week.

Once a Day

According to this, people are told to laugh at least once a day. Various companies are also instructed to create an atmosphere filled with laughter and happiness.

Laughter and Health

According to Japanese media reports, the aim of this laughter scheme is to improve people's health.

Research

The ordinance was passed last week based on research conducted by the Faculty of Medicine at Yamagata University.

Heart Disease Risk

The study also found that laughter reduces the risk of heart disease.  

Opposition

However, there are also those who oppose the law. They argue that laughing or not laughing is a personal choice.

