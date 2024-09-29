This country has made it mandatory by law to laugh once a day!

Lifestyle
Laughter is said to be good for health and longevity. But is there a place where it is mandatory to laugh at least once a day? Yes, there is.
This rule applies to the residents of Yamagata Prefecture in Japan. An ordinance has been passed there directing citizens to laugh at least once a day.
The local government in northern Yamagata Prefecture passed this ordinance last week.
According to this, people are told to laugh at least once a day. Various companies are also instructed to create an atmosphere filled with laughter and happiness.
According to Japanese media reports, the aim of this laughter scheme is to improve people's health.
The ordinance was passed last week based on research conducted by the Faculty of Medicine at Yamagata University.
The study also found that laughter reduces the risk of heart disease.
However, there are also those who oppose the law. They argue that laughing or not laughing is a personal choice.