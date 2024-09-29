7 tips to style oversized suits for a flattering look

Lifestyle
Use a belt to style an oversized kurta. The belt will highlight the waist and give the oversized look a smart shape. Choose a contrasting or matching belt
Carrying a dupatta with an oversized suit can make your look even more graceful. Drape the dupatta in a stylish way so that it adds elegance to your look
When wearing an oversized kurta or top, pair it with fitted salwar, leggings, churidar or skinny pants to balance it out. This will make you look slimmer and taller
The right accessories with oversized suit make look even more attractive. Minimal and statement jewelry looks great with oversized suits. You can carry a sleek handbag or clutch
Choose light and flowy fabrics like chiffon, georgette or linen for oversized suits. These fabrics will not look bulky and will give you an elegant feel
Choose right footwear with an oversized suit. Wear high heels or platform sandals, which will increase your height and give you a taller and slimmer look with an oversized suit
Style an oversized suit with layering. You can add depth and style to the look. You can try layering from inside or outside. This will make it look stylish