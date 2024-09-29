Lifestyle
These trendy cape design blouses are quite popular these days. However, they don't look good on sarees. The design will only stand out when you wear them with a lehenga.
If you have got a long shirt pattern blouse made this festive season, then pair it only with a lehenga or skirt. Their designer look is suppressed with a saree.
If you have got a double layered poncho pattern blouse design made, then wear it only with a lehenga. Because the pallu hides the design of this blouse.
Many people often pair such halter neck blouse designs with sarees. Although it looks good, there is no right place to pin the pallu.
These types of open wrap pattern blouse designs give a very bold look. But with a saree, their front design gets completely covered.
Infinity pattern always has a cutout on the front. Such blouse designs are hidden from the saree and give a plain look. To flaunt it, pair it with a lehenga.
Like halter necks, off shoulder blouses also do not have a place to put the pallu. Also, their beauty also gets hidden. That's why wear this stunning blouse only with a lehenga.
If you are getting such long coat pattern blouses made in Lucknowi and lace pattern fabric, then wear them only with lehengas. Because they do not emerge on the saree.