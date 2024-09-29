Lifestyle

World Heart Day 2024: 7 top hospitals in India for BEST cardiac care

Here's a list of the top 7 hospitals that provide excellent cardiac care.

Image credits: Freepik

Asian Heart Institute, Mumbai

Asian Heart Institute provides cutting-edge cardiac surgery, electrophysiology, heart failure treatment, and robotic-assisted procedures. 

Image credits: Freepik

Apollo Hospitals, Chennai

Apollo Hospitals is a global cardiology leader. The first heart transplant and minimally invasive operations in India were pioneered by them. 

Image credits: Freepik

Manipal Hospital, Bangalore

Highly skilled cardiologists and surgeons provide comprehensive cardiac treatment at Manipal Hospitals. 

Image credits: Freepik

Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital

Kokilaben Hospital prevents and treats heart disease holistically. Their expert cardiac care team has won several honours, providing complete heart care solutions.

Image credits: Freepik

Bangalore's Narayana Health

Narayana Health offers cheap, high-quality cardiac treatment. The hospital's cost-efficiency without sacrificing quality makes it popular. 

Image credits: iSTOCK

New Delhi Fortis Escorts Heart Institute

Fortis is known for superior cardiac care. It specialises in CABG, angioplasty, arrhythmia treatment, and heart transplants, making it a trusted cardiac service.

Image credits: iSTOCK

Gleneagles Global Health City, Chennai

Gleneagles Global Health City is known for its cardiac treatment, including modern catheterisation labs, heart surgical theatres, and critical care units.

Image credits: iSTOCK
