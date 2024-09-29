World Heart Day 2024: 7 top hospitals in India for BEST cardiac care

Lifestyle
Here's a list of the top 7 hospitals that provide excellent cardiac care.
Asian Heart Institute provides cutting-edge cardiac surgery, electrophysiology, heart failure treatment, and robotic-assisted procedures.
Apollo Hospitals is a global cardiology leader. The first heart transplant and minimally invasive operations in India were pioneered by them.
Highly skilled cardiologists and surgeons provide comprehensive cardiac treatment at Manipal Hospitals.
Kokilaben Hospital prevents and treats heart disease holistically. Their expert cardiac care team has won several honours, providing complete heart care solutions.
Narayana Health offers cheap, high-quality cardiac treatment. The hospital's cost-efficiency without sacrificing quality makes it popular.
Fortis is known for superior cardiac care. It specialises in CABG, angioplasty, arrhythmia treatment, and heart transplants, making it a trusted cardiac service.
Gleneagles Global Health City is known for its cardiac treatment, including modern catheterisation labs, heart surgical theatres, and critical care units.