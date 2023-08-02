Hibiscus to Rose: 5 flowers that help in hair growth

Lifestyle
Flowers like Hibiscus, Rose, Jasmine, Bergamot, and Rosemary are often believed to have potential benefits for hair health and growth due to their antioxidant properties
Rose oil is sometimes used in hair care products for its pleasant fragrance and potential soothing properties for the scalp
Jasmine oil is believed to have a pleasing fragrance and may help with relaxation and stress reduction, which could benefit hair health by reducing stress-related hair loss
Hibiscus is often used to promote hair health. Some believe that it may help prevent hair loss and encourage hair growth due to its antioxidant and vitamin C content
Bergamot oil is often used for its refreshing scent and antimicrobial properties. It might help with scalp health and cleanliness, which could contribute to overall hair health
Studies suggest that rosemary oil has potential benefits for hair growth by improving blood circulation to the scalp and promoting hair follicle health