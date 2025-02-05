February 5: 10 historical events from India and the World

Lifestyle
February 5th has witnessed several significant historical events, both globally and in India, shaping the course of history. Discover 10 major events that took place on this day.
1916: Birth of popular Hindi poet Janki Vallabh Shastri. 1630: Birth of the seventh Sikh Guru, Har Rai, in Kiratpur, Punjab.
1917: Mexico adopted its new constitution, laying the foundation for significant political and social reforms.
1971: Astronauts from NASA's Apollo 14 mission landed on the moon, a crucial part of America's lunar exploration program.
1992: Indian cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar retired from international cricket after playing his last Test match.
1999: South African President Nelson Mandela delivered his final speech to Parliament and resigned from his post in May 1999.
2005: Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf pardoned Abdul Qadeer Khan in the case of nuclear technology misuse.
2007: Indian-American astronaut Sunita Williams became the woman who spent the most time in space.
1783: Over 30,000 people died in this earthquake, considered one of history's deadliest.
1900: Britain and the US signed the Panama Canal Treaty, boosting global trade and paving the way for canal construction.
2010: Abhinav Bindra won gold at the Netherlands International Shooting Championship, scoring 596 out of 600.
