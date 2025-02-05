Lifestyle

February 5: 10 historical events from India and the World

February 5th: This Day in History

February 5th has witnessed several significant historical events, both globally and in India, shaping the course of history. Discover 10 major events that took place on this day.

Birth of Popular Hindi Poet Janki Vallabh Shastri

1916: Birth of popular Hindi poet Janki Vallabh Shastri. 1630: Birth of the seventh Sikh Guru, Har Rai, in Kiratpur, Punjab.

Mexico's New Constitution Enacted

1917: Mexico adopted its new constitution, laying the foundation for significant political and social reforms.

Apollo 14 Mission's Successful Moon Landing

1971: Astronauts from NASA's Apollo 14 mission landed on the moon, a crucial part of America's lunar exploration program.

Dilip Vengsarkar Retires from Cricket

1992: Indian cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar retired from international cricket after playing his last Test match.

Nelson Mandela's Final Address to Parliament

1999: South African President Nelson Mandela delivered his final speech to Parliament and resigned from his post in May 1999.

Pakistan's Nuclear Scientist Pardoned

2005: Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf pardoned Abdul Qadeer Khan in the case of nuclear technology misuse.

Sunita Williams Sets New Space Record

2007: Indian-American astronaut Sunita Williams became the woman who spent the most time in space.

Devastating Earthquake in Calabria, Italy

1783: Over 30,000 people died in this earthquake, considered one of history's deadliest.

Panama Canal Treaty Signed

1900: Britain and the US signed the Panama Canal Treaty, boosting global trade and paving the way for canal construction.

Abhinav Bindra Wins Gold Medal

2010: Abhinav Bindra won gold at the Netherlands International Shooting Championship, scoring 596 out of 600.

