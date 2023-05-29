Lifestyle
Seafood is a great option for a fast lunch or a quick but elegant weeknight meal. Here are the top 7 seafood meals to relish.
This dish is cooked in coconut milk and an array of masalas so that one can experience the authentic flavours of this Malabari food.
Squid, lobster, prawns, and scallops are typically included in seafood sphaghetti, which is prepared with a moderate tomato sauce and fresh basil.
In this delicacy, delicate prawn pieces are typically coated in sesame and cooked until golden brown. This Prawn Sesame Toast is a delicious late-night snack.
This silky smooth, creamy, and surprisingly light gravy is spiced with ginger, fresh green chilli, and none other than mustard oil in addition to being fragrant with entire spices.
Enjoy mussels in a clear soup and serve with some rice or noodles with a sprinkle of fragrant lemongrass, hot peppers, and peanuts.
Coconut cream, Kashmiri chilies, cumin, cinnamon, toddy vinegar, tamarind, and jaggery are used to prepare this authentic coastal cuisine.