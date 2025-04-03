Lifestyle

Weather Alert: तपती गर्मी में गुड़ खाने से क्या होता है?

Jaggery is full of nutrients

Jaggery contains calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, zinc, copper, potassium, iron, folic acid, and B complex. That's why it is called a super food.

Good source of energy

Jaggery is considered a good source of energy, so the question is whether it will be beneficial to eat jaggery in this summer season or should it be avoided.

Benefits of eating jaggery

If you eat jaggery in summer, it can be beneficial. If jaggery is cooked and taken like syrup mixed in sherbet, then the chances of heatstroke are reduced.

Relief from gas problem

Eating jaggery also provides relief from gas problems. After eating, chew a little jaggery with fennel seeds. It will cool the stomach in summer.

Keeps blood pressure controlled

The problem of high or low blood pressure becomes common in the scorching heat. Jaggery is rich in potassium and magnesium, which helps in maintaining blood pressure balance.

Protection from dehydration

Sweating in summer causes water loss. The potassium-sodium in jaggery helps maintain electrolyte balance, reducing dehydration risk.

The right way to eat jaggery in summer

You should not eat too much jaggery in summer. You can take 1-2 small pieces during the day. Jaggery can be mixed with fennel seeds or sherbet and drunk.

