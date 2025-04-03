Lifestyle
Jaggery contains calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, zinc, copper, potassium, iron, folic acid, and B complex. That's why it is called a super food.
Jaggery is considered a good source of energy, so the question is whether it will be beneficial to eat jaggery in this summer season or should it be avoided.
If you eat jaggery in summer, it can be beneficial. If jaggery is cooked and taken like syrup mixed in sherbet, then the chances of heatstroke are reduced.
Eating jaggery also provides relief from gas problems. After eating, chew a little jaggery with fennel seeds. It will cool the stomach in summer.
The problem of high or low blood pressure becomes common in the scorching heat. Jaggery is rich in potassium and magnesium, which helps in maintaining blood pressure balance.
Sweating in summer causes water loss. The potassium-sodium in jaggery helps maintain electrolyte balance, reducing dehydration risk.
You should not eat too much jaggery in summer. You can take 1-2 small pieces during the day. Jaggery can be mixed with fennel seeds or sherbet and drunk.
