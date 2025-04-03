Lightweight Sarees for Comfort in Changing Weather: 8 Styles

Lifestyle
The pink Kota Doria saree is perfect for the summer season. It is very light and easy to wear. You can beat the summer by styling it with a sleeveless blouse.
If you want a fresh look in summer, choose a floral print saree. In a pink saree, you will look like a blooming rose in the scorching heat. Complete the look with a pearl necklace.
Office-going women can get a cool look by wearing an orange linen saree in 40-degree heat. Even in extreme heat, this type of saree gives you a feeling of coolness.
A white saree is considered perfect for the scorching heat. The white color wards off the heat and cools the body. So you can choose this type of cotton saree for yourself.
This saree made of cotton fabric is also in trend these days. A thin lace is applied on the border of the Ajrak print saree. You can get a classic look with a sleeveless blouse.
Green color cotton saree is perfect for every weather. If you want to get an attractive and fresh look, then you can choose this type of saree for yourself.
You can wear a pink color organza saree to any event. Keep light pink makeup with it. Add a touch of boldness to your look with a sleeveless blouse.
8 Amazing foods that are rich in Calcium than Milk
Mental Health: 6 Signs you are emotionally stronger than others
Berries to Salmon fish: 7 best foods for kidney health; Check here
Top 8 calcium rich foods for strong bones beyond milk