Katrina Kaif Inspired Elegant Suit Designs for Tall Women

Lifestyle
Katrina Kaif is wearing a net sleeve olive green suit which looks quite sober. The embroidery work makes it special.
Katrina Kaif's white silk suit is very special. Gota Patti work is done in the neckline. The embroidered orange dupatta looks great.
The simple yellow suit is also making Katrina look beautiful. The organza dupatta can be a perfect choice for summers.
Katrina Kaif is wearing a net suit with a velvet border. The churidar and zari work give a heavy look to the Anarkali suit.
Katrina's Sharara suit is also very special. The short kurta with embroidery work gives a perfect match with contrast chunni.
A plain dupatta can be used to make the short shoot special. Katrina Kaif has chosen a polka dot Sharara different from the kurta.
