Lifestyle

Katrina Kaif Inspired Elegant Suit Designs for Tall Women

Net Sleeve Olive Green Suit

Katrina Kaif is wearing a net sleeve olive green suit which looks quite sober. The embroidery work makes it special.

White Silk Suit with Heavy Neckline

Katrina Kaif's white silk suit is very special. Gota Patti work is done in the neckline. The embroidered orange dupatta looks great.

Simple Yellow Suit

The simple yellow suit is also making Katrina look beautiful. The organza dupatta can be a perfect choice for summers.

Net Suit with Velvet Border

Katrina Kaif is wearing a net suit with a velvet border. The churidar and zari work give a heavy look to the Anarkali suit.

Katrina's Sharara Suit Set

Katrina's Sharara suit is also very special. The short kurta with embroidery work gives a perfect match with contrast chunni.

Katrina's Orange Suit with Plain Dupatta

A plain dupatta can be used to make the short shoot special. Katrina Kaif has chosen a polka dot Sharara different from the kurta.

