Radhika Merchant: 6 Hairstyles for Thin, Short Hair to Look Great

Lifestyle
Radhika Merchant has made thin hair look attractive by creating a center-parted lower bun. You can also adopt a simple hairstyle for thin hair.
If you have short hair, create a ponytail with your dress. You can make frizzy hair beautiful by applying serum to it.
If you like to keep your hair open, take the help of a straightener and keep your hair open with a center part like Radhika Merchant, which will give a gorgeous look.
You can also look beautiful by creating a messy ponytail. To create a messy ponytail, you can watch videos on the internet.
If you have short hair, add charm to your ethnic look by attaching an artificial braid. Add fancy accessories to the braid.
Create a braid with less hair on the side with a center part and create a half ponytail. Such a look will suit with a saree.
