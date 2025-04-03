Lifestyle

Radhika Merchant: 6 Hairstyles for Thin, Short Hair to Look Great

Center Part Hair Bun

Radhika Merchant has made thin hair look attractive by creating a center-parted lower bun. You can also adopt a simple hairstyle for thin hair. 

Radhika Merchant's Ponytail Look

If you have short hair, create a ponytail with your dress. You can make frizzy hair beautiful by applying serum to it. 

Open Straight Hairstyle with Dress

If you like to keep your hair open, take the help of a straightener and keep your hair open with a center part like Radhika Merchant, which will give a gorgeous look. 

Messy Ponytail

You can also look beautiful by creating a messy ponytail. To create a messy ponytail, you can watch videos on the internet.

Apply Artificial Braid to Hair

If you have short hair, add charm to your ethnic look by attaching an artificial braid. Add fancy accessories to the braid.

Half Part Ponytail Braid Look

Create a braid with less hair on the side with a center part and create a half ponytail. Such a look will suit with a saree.

Katrina Kaif Inspired Elegant Suit Designs for Tall Women

Jaggery in Summer: Benefits, Uses, and Precautions

Lightweight Sarees for Comfort in Changing Weather: 8 Styles

8 Amazing foods that are rich in Calcium than Milk