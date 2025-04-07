Lifestyle

Shine Like Stars! Buy Hansika Motwani's Saree Under 2K

Black Net Saree

A black net saree like Hansika Motwani's is perfect for parties and functions. The pallu is made of net with a satin fabric. You can get a glamorous look by wearing it. 

Floral Print Saree

Instead of spending a lot of money, buy a floral print saree like Hansika's. It will be available for up to Rs 1500. 

South Indian Silk Saree

If it's your sister's wedding, then you should wear a silk saree with a contrast blouse. However, you will have to spend more money to buy it. 

Printed Saree with Heavy Blouse

These days plain sarees with heavy blouses are very trendy. If you also like celeb fashion, then you can style any heavy blouse with a contrast color printed saree and look modern.

Mirror Work Saree

Such a sober mirror work saree can be bought for up to 1000. The actress has carried a sleeveless blouse and choker necklace. 

Cotton Print Saree

There will be no better option than a cotton print saree for formal and office wear. It is best for a sober look. You can buy such a saree from the nearby market for Rs 500-1000. 

Polka Dot Saree

Polka dot print never goes out of fashion. While updating fashion, choose it with a matching or contrast blouse. Also, create a vintage hairstyle instead of jewelry. 

5 Foods that help boost Vitamin A for healthy eyes

Hania Aamir's Sharara Kurta: Perfect Wedding Outfit Inspiration

Conch Shell Blouse Designs: Latest Trends for Sarees and Lehengas

Beat the Heat: 5 Refreshing Shikanji Recipes for a Cool Summer