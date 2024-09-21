Lifestyle
Replace sugar with jaggery and enjoy its health benefits
Consume a tablespoon of powdered jaggery or a small piece daily to combat anemia
Eating a piece of jaggery can provide energy when feeling fatigued
Jaggery contains antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. Its rich nutritional value can boost immunity and fight infections
Consuming jaggery instead of sugar is beneficial for individuals with iron deficiency
Experts suggest that jaggery can help remove toxins from the body and liver
It contains antioxidants and minerals like zinc and selenium that help cleanse the liver
Jaggery is helpful in reducing pain during menstruation