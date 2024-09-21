Lifestyle

Jaggery

Replace sugar with jaggery and enjoy its health benefits

Replacing sugar with jaggery offers numerous health benefits

Combats Anemia

Consume a tablespoon of powdered jaggery or a small piece daily to combat anemia

Fatigue

Eating a piece of jaggery can provide energy when feeling fatigued

Boosts Immunity

Jaggery contains antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. Its rich nutritional value can boost immunity and fight infections

Iron Deficiency

Consuming jaggery instead of sugar is beneficial for individuals with iron deficiency

Experts suggest that jaggery can help remove toxins from the body and liver

Liver Health

It contains antioxidants and minerals like zinc and selenium that help cleanse the liver

Menstrual Pain Relief

Jaggery is helpful in reducing pain during menstruation

