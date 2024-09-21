Lifestyle

5 trendy blouse designs to elevate your Cotton and Ajrakh Sarees

Nowadays both cotton and Ajrakh print sarees and blouses are in trend, so we have brought some trendy designs of blouses for you.

Back Open Glass Sleeve Blouse Design

If you are comfortable wearing open back blouses, then you can try this type of blouse design, which will enhance the beauty of your saree.

Deep Neck Blouse

This deep neck blouse design by Kangana Ranaut is very trendy and unique, you can get this design made for your simple cotton saree.

V Neck Blouse

This simple and elegant blouse design is very nice and unique.

Key Hole Blouse Design

This keyhole blouse design with Ajrakh print saree is amazing.

Collar Neck Blouse Design

This collar neck blouse is very trendy and unique in cotton and Ajrakh print sarees, you can enhance the beauty of your saree by getting this type of design made.

