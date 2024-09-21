Lifestyle

Blue Java Banana

Also known as the ice cream banana or Hawaiian banana. Java is the birthplace of the Blue Java banana. But they are also found in Hawaii

Image credits: twitter

Vanilla Ice Cream

They taste like vanilla ice cream. That's why they are also called ice cream bananas

Image credits: twitter

Sweet Snack

Although commonly eaten like regular bananas, in Hawaii, they are added as a raw material to sweet snacks

Image credits: twitter

Changing Color

Only unripe bananas are blue. Appears light green or blue. When ripe, they turn yellow. When peeled, the fruit is like a regular banana

Image credits: twitter

More Benefits

Blue Java banana is rich in fiber, manganese. Contains vitamin B6, C, increased calories, small amounts of iron, phosphorus, thiamine, and selenium

Image credits: twitter

Antioxidant

A major antioxidant, they prevent damage to body cells. Antioxidants also play an important role in preventing heart disease and diabetes

Image credits: twitter

Found in

Blue Java bananas grow abundantly in Asia, Australia, and Hawaii. They are a highly climate-resistant banana variety. They grow up to 5 meters tall

Image credits: twitter

In India

In India, Blue Java banana cultivation was successfully done in Karmala taluk of Solapur district in Andhra Pradesh

Image credits: twitter
Find Next One