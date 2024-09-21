Lifestyle
Also known as the ice cream banana or Hawaiian banana. Java is the birthplace of the Blue Java banana. But they are also found in Hawaii
They taste like vanilla ice cream. That's why they are also called ice cream bananas
Although commonly eaten like regular bananas, in Hawaii, they are added as a raw material to sweet snacks
Only unripe bananas are blue. Appears light green or blue. When ripe, they turn yellow. When peeled, the fruit is like a regular banana
Blue Java banana is rich in fiber, manganese. Contains vitamin B6, C, increased calories, small amounts of iron, phosphorus, thiamine, and selenium
A major antioxidant, they prevent damage to body cells. Antioxidants also play an important role in preventing heart disease and diabetes
Blue Java bananas grow abundantly in Asia, Australia, and Hawaii. They are a highly climate-resistant banana variety. They grow up to 5 meters tall
In India, Blue Java banana cultivation was successfully done in Karmala taluk of Solapur district in Andhra Pradesh