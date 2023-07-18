Entertainment

Cancer to Premature Death-7 ways SMOKING can kill you

Smoking causes several health problems and can kill. Smoking causes seven health problems and untimely death

Respiratory Diseases

Smoking affects lung airways and alveoli, causing COPD, emphysema, and chronic bronchitis. These disorders impair lung function and increase respiratory failure risk.
 

Cardiovascular Diseases

Smoking raises the risk of cardiovascular disorders such as coronary artery disease, heart attacks, strokes, and peripheral vascular disease. 
 

Cancer:

Smoking is a major cause of lung, throat, mouth, oesophagus, stomach, pancreatic, liver, kidney, and bladder cancer. 

Premature Death

Smoking is a major cause of premature death. It shortens life expectancy and is associated with a higher mortality rate due to various smoking-related diseases.

Weakened Immune System

Smoking weakens the immune system, making the body more susceptible to infections and slower to heal from injuries or illnesses.

Reproductive Issues

Smoking can harm reproductive health, leading to fertility problems, complications during pregnancy, and an increased risk of miscarriage, premature birth, and birth defects.

Vision Problems

Smoking can increase the risk of age-related macular degeneration, leading to vision loss and blindness in older adults.

