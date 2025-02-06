Having Digestion Issues? These 5 foods will ease your discomfort

Lifestyle
Stomach problems have become common due to today's hectic lifestyle and unhealthy eating habits. Problems like constipation, indigestion, gas and bloating bother many people.
Sometimes even medicines and powders don't work and there is no difference in stomach cleansing. If you want to get relief from this problem, then why not adopt natural methods?
Know what are some healthy foods that you can include in your diet to easily cleanse your stomach.
Fiber-rich fruits like banana, apple, oranges, pomegranate, and vegetables like carrots and turnip aid in stomach cleansing, improving digestion and gut health.
Lentils such as masoor dal, gram, kidney beans, moong dal, and tur dal are rich in fiber, aiding stomach cleansing and improving digestion for better gut health.
Grains like brown rice, oats, millet, barley and quinoa are rich in fiber. By including them in your diet, you can avoid stomach problems.
Nuts and seeds like walnuts, almonds, chia seeds, and linseeds are excellent for stomach cleansing, offering fiber and vital nutrients to support a healthy digestive system.
Asafoetida powder can prove beneficial for you. Consuming a pinch of asafoetida powder mixed with a glass of warm water helps in quick cleansing of the stomach.
Water is an important element for cleansing the stomach. If you drink enough water regularly, it helps in flushing out toxins from the body.
Ginger has antioxidant and laxative properties, which provide relief from problems like indigestion, gas and acidity. You can consume ginger in tea, salad or directly as well.
