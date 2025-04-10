Lifestyle

How Harmful Is Alcohol? New facts from recent research

1. No Safe Level of Alcohol Consumption

The World Health Organization confirms that even small amounts of alcohol can pose health risks, including cancer and organ damage.

2. Impact on Brain Health

Heavy drinking is linked to brain lesions, memory issues, and cognitive decline, as shown in recent studies.

3. Increased Risk of Cancer

Alcohol consumption is associated with several cancers, including liver, breast, and throat cancer, due to its carcinogenic properties.

4. Effects on Cardiovascular Health

While moderate drinking was once thought to benefit the heart, new research suggests it may increase the risk of heart disease.

5. Influence on Metabolism

Alcohol disrupts glucose and lipid metabolism, potentially leading to diabetes and other metabolic disorders.

 

6. Need for Awareness

Experts highlights the importance of public awareness about alcohol's risks and the need for stricter health guidelines.

