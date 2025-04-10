How Harmful Is Alcohol? New facts from recent research

Lifestyle
The World Health Organization confirms that even small amounts of alcohol can pose health risks, including cancer and organ damage.
Heavy drinking is linked to brain lesions, memory issues, and cognitive decline, as shown in recent studies.
Alcohol consumption is associated with several cancers, including liver, breast, and throat cancer, due to its carcinogenic properties.
While moderate drinking was once thought to benefit the heart, new research suggests it may increase the risk of heart disease.
Alcohol disrupts glucose and lipid metabolism, potentially leading to diabetes and other metabolic disorders.
Experts highlights the importance of public awareness about alcohol's risks and the need for stricter health guidelines.
