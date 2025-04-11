9 Detoxifying drinks to treat Fatty Liver naturally

Lifestyle
Rich in antioxidants like catechins, green tea enhances liver function and reduces fat buildup.
Packed with vitamin C, lemon water aids detoxification and stimulates liver enzymes.
Ginger tea promotes bile production and reduces liver fat through improved metabolism.
Cinnamon-infused water boosts metabolism and enhances liver enzyme activity.
Unsweetened black coffee supports liver enzymes and reduces inflammation linked to fatty liver.
Beetroot juice reduces oxidative stress and inflammation, supporting liver detoxification.
High in vitamin C, amla juice boosts liver detoxification and combats fat buildup.
Curcumin in turmeric milk prevents fat accumulation and reduces liver inflammation.
Aloe vera juice regulates blood sugar and improves lipid profiles, aiding liver health.
