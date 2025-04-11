Lifestyle

9 Detoxifying drinks to treat Fatty Liver naturally

Green Tea

Rich in antioxidants like catechins, green tea enhances liver function and reduces fat buildup.
 

Lemon Water

Packed with vitamin C, lemon water aids detoxification and stimulates liver enzymes.
 

Ginger Tea

Ginger tea promotes bile production and reduces liver fat through improved metabolism.

Cinnamon Water

Cinnamon-infused water boosts metabolism and enhances liver enzyme activity.

Black Coffee

Unsweetened black coffee supports liver enzymes and reduces inflammation linked to fatty liver.
 

Beetroot Juice

Beetroot juice reduces oxidative stress and inflammation, supporting liver detoxification.
 

Amla Juice

High in vitamin C, amla juice boosts liver detoxification and combats fat buildup.

Turmeric Milk

Curcumin in turmeric milk prevents fat accumulation and reduces liver inflammation.

Aloe Vera Juice

Aloe vera juice regulates blood sugar and improves lipid profiles, aiding liver health.

