Lifestyle

Happy Rose Day 2024: Romantic quotes, WhatsApp and Facebook status

Rose Day, people express themselves with this beautiful flower. Digital Rose Day wishes may make your loved ones feel special if you couldn't visit.

Image credits: Freepik

Happy Rose Day 2024: Romantic quotes, WhatsApp and Facebook status

“Roses are Red, Violets are Blue, I know this poem becomes very cliché. But never fails to bring happiness to you. Happy Rose Day." – Anonymous

Image credits: Freepik

Happy Rose Day 2024: Romantic quotes, WhatsApp and Facebook status

” The rose is the flower and handmaiden of love – the lily, her fair associate, is the emblem of beauty and purity.” – Dorothea Dix

Image credits: adobe stock

Happy Rose Day 2024: Romantic quotes, WhatsApp and Facebook status

“What’s in a name? That which we call a rose by any other name would smell as sweet." – William Shakespeare
 

Image credits: Freepik

Happy Rose Day 2024: Romantic quotes, WhatsApp and Facebook status

“A rose’s rarest essence lives in the thorn.” – Rumi

Image credits: Freepik

Happy Rose Day 2024: Romantic quotes, WhatsApp and Facebook status

 “A rose must remain with the sun and the rain or its lovely promise won’t come true.” – Ray Evans

Image credits: Freepik

Happy Rose Day 2024: Romantic quotes, WhatsApp and Facebook status

“A single rose can be my garden; a single friend, my world.” – Leo Buscaglia

Image credits: Freepik

Happy Rose Day 2024: Romantic quotes, WhatsApp and Facebook status

“Love is much like a wild rose, beautiful and calm, but willing to draw blood in its defense.” – Mark Overby

Image credits: adobe stock

Happy Rose Day 2024: Romantic quotes, WhatsApp and Facebook status

“The rose speaks of love silently, in a language known only to the heart.” – Unknown

Image credits: Freepik

Happy Rose Day 2024: Romantic quotes, WhatsApp and Facebook status

 “A single rose can be my garden; a single friend, my world.” – Leo Buscaglia

Image credits: Freepik

Happy Rose Day 2024: Romantic quotes, WhatsApp and Facebook status

“The red rose whispers of passion, and the white rose breathes of love; O, the red rose is a falcon, and the white rose is a dove.” – John Boyle O’Reilly

Image credits: adobe stock

Happy Rose Day 2024: Romantic quotes, WhatsApp and Facebook status

“One rose says more than the dozen." – Wendy Craig
 

Image credits: Freepik

Happy Rose Day 2024: Romantic quotes, WhatsApp and Facebook status

“A rose is not just a flower; it is a symbol of pure love. Just like my love for you.” – Unknown

Image credits: Freepik

Happy Rose Day 2024: Romantic quotes, WhatsApp and Facebook status

“The rose is the symbol of love and passion. It represents the everlasting beauty of our relationship.” – Unknown

Image credits: Freepik

Happy Rose Day 2024: Romantic quotes, WhatsApp and Facebook status

 “A rose is a symbol of my love for you. Its petals shine in beauty, its thorn show its pain.” – Unknown

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One