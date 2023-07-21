Lifestyle
Stick your finger about an inch or two into the soil, close to the plant's root zone. If the soil feels dry at this depth, it's likely time to water
The best time to water your plants is in the early morning, just after sunrise. This allows the plants to absorb the water they need and minimizes water loss due to evaporation.
Different plants have varying water requirements, so it's essential to understand the needs of each species in your garden.
Opt for a gentle and even watering technique to ensure water penetrates the soil and reaches the roots effectively.
Wilting, yellowing leaves, or leaf drop can indicate underwatering, while mushy or discolored roots might be a sign of overwatering.