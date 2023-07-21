Lifestyle

Know when and how to water your plants

Image credits: Freepik

Observe the Soil

Stick your finger about an inch or two into the soil, close to the plant's root zone. If the soil feels dry at this depth, it's likely time to water

Image credits: Freepik

Time of Day Matters

The best time to water your plants is in the early morning, just after sunrise. This allows the plants to absorb the water they need and minimizes water loss due to evaporation.

Image credits: Freepik

Consider Plant Types

Different plants have varying water requirements, so it's essential to understand the needs of each species in your garden.

Image credits: Freepik

Use Proper Watering Techniques

Opt for a gentle and even watering technique to ensure water penetrates the soil and reaches the roots effectively.

Image credits: Freepik

Monitor Plant Behavior

Wilting, yellowing leaves, or leaf drop can indicate underwatering, while mushy or discolored roots might be a sign of overwatering.

Image credits: Freepik
