Here are 7 health advantages of eating raw turmeric

When consumed in its raw form, turmeric retains all its essential nutrients and active compounds. Here are seven health advantages of eating raw turmeric
Consuming raw turmeric can help reduce inflammation in the body, which may alleviate symptoms of chronic conditions like arthritis and inflammatory bowel diseases.
Curcumin is also a potent antioxidant that helps neutralize harmful free radicals in the body. By doing so, raw turmeric can protect cells from oxidative stress.
Raw turmeric stimulates the production of bile in the gallbladder, aiding digestion and promoting the breakdown of fats.
The active compounds in raw turmeric support the immune system by boosting the activity of immune cells. This can help the body defend against infections and illnesses.
Some studies suggest that curcumin in raw turmeric may have anticancer properties by inhibiting the growth and spread of cancer cells.
Curcumin may also benefit brain health by crossing the blood-brain barrier and potentially reducing the accumulation of beta-amyloid plaques associated with Alzheimer's disease.
Raw turmeric can be beneficial for heart health by improving the function of blood vessels, reducing blood pressure, and managing cholesterol levels.