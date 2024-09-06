Lifestyle

Happy Hartalika Teej 2024: Wishes, messages, greetings, images

Check out wishes and messages to send loved ones on the auspicious occassion of Hartalika Teej!

Image credits: Freepik

Hartalika Teej 2024

May your life be filled with happiness and prosperity with the blessings of Goddess Parvati. Happy Hartalika Teej!

Happy Hartalika Teej

May the love and trust in the relationship between husband and wife remain, may the blessings of Mother Gauri-Parvati always be upon you. Happy Teej!

Special Hartalika Teej

May this festival, filled with true love and devotion, bring happiness, peace, and prosperity to your life

Hartalika Teej Wishes in Hindi

May your life also be filled with love and devotion like Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva on this Teej

Hartalika Teej Message

Bhado has brought the festival of Hartalika Teej, calling you to the spring of happiness. Happy Teej 2024

Hartalika Teej Quotes

Hands adorned with henna, the clinking bangles of married women, and the blessings of Mother Gauri, Happy Hartalika Teej to you

Hartalika Teej Greeting

The festival of Teej has arrived, let's sing songs together, may everyone get immense happiness, may love spread all around, Happy Hartalika Teej to you

Hartalika Teej Photo

The fast of Teej is of great love, of devotion from the heart and true faith, anklets on the feet, and bindi on the forehead, may we be together in every birth, O my beloved

Hartalika Teej WhatsApp Status

May your penance be successful, may Mother Gauri shower her blessings, may your home be filled with prosperity, and may you receive lots of love from your beloved

Hartalika Teej Facebook Status

Songs of Bhado, the beauty of swings, Happy Hartalika Teej to all. Happy Teej

Find Next One