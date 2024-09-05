Australia to South Africa: 7 nations where Indian license is valid

Lifestyle
Allows Indians to explore picturesque landscapes and historic cities for 6 months on an Indian license. However, keep in mind to carry a German or English copy of your license.
With an Indian driving license, you can lawfully drive. The catch is the license must be in English or Malay, and the Indian Embassy in Malaysia must approve the paper.
This country allows tourists to drive across the country’s efficient and well-marked roads using their international driving license.
Drive through Bordeaux, Normandy, or French Riviera for up to a year with your Indian driving license. The key is to check that the license should have a French translation.
To drive a car in South Africa’s lovely towns and landscapes, you must have a current driving license that is printed in English and includes your photo and signature.
With an Indian driving license, you can commute in Australia for three months. It’s recommended to be familiar with Australian road rules to make your journey smoother.
Allows visitors with valid driver’s licenses to do so for up to a year. Moreover, driving a leased automobile is feasible if you have English copy of your Indian driving license.