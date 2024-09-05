Lifestyle

7 best tips to get rid of spiders at home

1. Use peppermint leaves

If you have a lot of spiders in your house, mix peppermint leaf paste or peppermint oil in a bottle of water and sprinkle it in the areas where spiders are present.

2. Garlic

Spiders also don't like the pungent smell of garlic water. Make a paste of a few garlic cloves, mix it in water and sprinkle it around walls and windows.

3. Mix tobacco with lemon juice

The strong smell of tobacco drives away spiders. Soak tobacco in a cup of water, strain it, add half a cup of lemon juice to it, fill it in a spray bottle and spray it on spiders.

4. Eucalyptus oil

The smell of eucalyptus oil repels spiders. Fill a spray bottle with water, add one to two tablespoons of eucalyptus oil and spray.

5. Use cloves, mint

Grind cloves, add mint leaves paste to it, mix it with water in a spray bottle and spray it in the areas where spiders are present.

6. Keep the house clean

Spider webs form quickly in unclean areas. So keep the balcony or corners of the house clean so that spider webs can be prevented.

7. Close the cracks in the house

If there are cracks in windows, doors or walls of the house, close them immediately because spiders quickly build nests near cracks, which increases the number of spiders.

