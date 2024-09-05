10 Wolf Facts: The Fearsome Predator of the Wild

Lifestyle
A pack of wolves has turned into man-eaters in Bahraich and surrounding areas of UP. So far, they have killed 10 people, including 9 children.
Wolves are carnivorous animals. Even lions don't dare to enter their territory in the forest, they are considered the biggest predators.
Wolves prefer to live in packs. They howl loudly to communicate with each other in the forest. Their howls can be heard up to 10 miles away.
Wolves teach their young ones to hunt. They take care of the injured wolves in their pack and also take care of the family.
Wolves can run at very high speeds, their speed ranges from 55 to 70 kilometers per hour.
Wolves can jump up to 5 meters at a time. It has 42 sharp teeth in its mouth, with which it hunts.
A wolf's paw is 4 inches wide and 5 inches long. It tears off a large chunk of flesh from the body in one fell swoop.
The length of a wolf is 4.5-6.5 feet, the average weight is between 60-110 pounds.
The color of a wolf's skin is grey, although it can also be black or white.
Wolves can hear clearly from very far away. Its sense of smell is very good.
Two species of wolves are found in India. Grey wolf (canis lupus pallipes) and Himalayan wolf or Tibetan wolf (canis lupus chanko).