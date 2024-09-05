Lifestyle

10 Wolf Facts: The Fearsome Predator of the Wild

Pack of Wolves Turns Man-Eater

A pack of wolves has turned into man-eaters in Bahraich and surrounding areas of UP. So far, they have killed 10 people, including 9 children.

Wolves Prefer Living in Packs

Wolves are carnivorous animals. Even lions don't dare to enter their territory in the forest, they are considered the biggest predators.

Howling Can Be Heard From 10 Miles Away

Wolves prefer to live in packs. They howl loudly to communicate with each other in the forest. Their howls can be heard up to 10 miles away.

Wolves Form Strong Family Units

Wolves teach their young ones to hunt. They take care of the injured wolves in their pack and also take care of the family.

Wolves Can Run at High Speeds

Wolves can run at very high speeds, their speed ranges from 55 to 70 kilometers per hour.

Sharp Teeth

Wolves can jump up to 5 meters at a time. It has 42 sharp teeth in its mouth, with which it hunts.

One Swipe Can Inflict Significant Damage

A wolf's paw is 4 inches wide and 5 inches long. It tears off a large chunk of flesh from the body in one fell swoop.

Weight of a Wolf

The length of a wolf is 4.5-6.5 feet, the average weight is between 60-110 pounds.

Mixed Grey Colored Wolf Found in India

The color of a wolf's skin is grey, although it can also be black or white.

Can Smell Prey From Miles Away

Wolves can hear clearly from very far away. Its sense of smell is very good.

Two Species of Wolves Found in India

Two species of wolves are found in India. Grey wolf (canis lupus pallipes) and Himalayan wolf or Tibetan wolf (canis lupus chanko).

