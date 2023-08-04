Lifestyle

Strawberry to Oranges: 5 fruits that help in weight loss

Optimize weight loss with low-calorie, high-fiber fruits: Green Apple, Grapefruit, Strawberry, Kiwi, and Oranges. Nutrient-rich choices for a balanced diet

Image credits: Pexel

Grapefruit

Its ability to improve insulin sensitivity and promote fat burning, low in calories and high in vitamin C, which can boost metabolism and aid in fat oxidation

Image credits: Pexel

Green Apple

Low in calories and high in fiber content helps feel full and satisfied, reducing overall calorie intake. Natural sugars provide a healthier alternative to sugary snacks

Image credits: Pexel

Kiwi

Kiwis are packed with vitamins, minerals, and dietary fiber, are relatively low in calories and can help you feel full for longer periods, reducing the likelihood of overeating

Image credits: Pexel

Oranges

Oranges are a great source of vitamin C and fiber which can help slow down digestion, keeping you full and satisfied. They also provide a refreshing and sweet taste

Image credits: Pexel

Strawberry

Strawberries are rich in fiber and low in calories. They also contain antioxidants and vitamin C, which can support a healthy immune system during your weight loss journey

Image credits: Pexel
Find Next One