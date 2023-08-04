Lifestyle

Bangalore to Pondicherry-7 places to visit near Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu has a rich cultural and historical heritage in southern India. If you're looking to explore places near TN, here are 7 nearby places offering diverse experiences. 

Bangalore (Bengaluru), Karnataka

The capital of Karnataka offers a mix of modern city life and historical sites, including gardens, museums, and bustling markets.
 

Puducherry (Pondicherry)

A former French colony is known for its charming colonial architecture, serene beaches, and a vibrant mix of cultures.
 

Mahabalipuram (Mamallapuram), Tamil Nadu

Known for its intricate rock-cut temples and UNESCO-listed monuments, it's a great destination for history enthusiasts.
 

Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu

A picturesque hill station famous for its lush green landscapes, serene lakes, and pleasant climate.

Munnar, Kerala

Located in the neighbouring state of Kerala, Munnar is known for its stunning tea plantations, rolling hills, and pleasant climate.
 

Ooty (Udhagamandalam), Tamil Nadu

Another popular hill station is renowned for its tea gardens, Nilgiri Mountain Railway, and beautiful botanical gardens.
 

Hampi, Karnataka

A UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its ancient ruins, temples, and unique boulder-strewn landscape.
 

